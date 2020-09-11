Galaxy S20 FE listed on Samsung's website ahead of launch

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been listed on Samsung's website.

Galaxy S20 FE specs have leaked online.

Galaxy S20 FE could launch in the coming weeks.

Over the last few months have seen a number of leaks and rumours point towards the possibility of Samsung launching a lite variant of the Galaxy S20. Expected to be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the phone is being tipped for an October launch.

And ahead of its launch, information about the device appears to have leaked online, with an image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also being seen on the company's website. The image reveals interesting details and suggests that the phone will have a flat-screen. The listing first spotted by Evan Blass which confirms the device will be available in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavendar color options. Meanwhile, the leaks suggest it will come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green. However, these colours may be limited to specific markets.

Earlier, there was little information about the phone available online, with most of the stories discussing the different names it could be launched under. This is because, over the last few days, the phone has been referred to as the "Galaxy S20 Pen Edition" -- an S-Pen stylus totting device -- with previous speculations sticking to calling it the "S20 Fan Edition" or simply the S20 Lite.

Leaks in the past have also said the phone could come with a display that ranges between 6.4 and 6.5 inches -- a size that will be larger than the Galaxy S20 (6.2") and smaller than the S20+ (6.7"). However, this display will come with a centered punch hole to maintain consistency with the rest of Samsung's line-up.

Previously leaked renders also suggest that the overall size of the device will be the same as the Galaxy S20+ because of the bezels around the screen. The final measurement thus for the device is tipped to be 161 x 73 x 8 mm. The phone is also said to bring the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+ with a 4,500 mAh pack.

Much like the S10 Lite that was launched earlier in the year, the Galaxy S20 Lite could come as a slightly watered-down version of the Galaxy S20. The phone is currently tipped to be made available in both a global and a US variant, with possibly different chipsets and support for either 4G or 5G basebands.