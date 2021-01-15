Galaxy S21 and S21+ are here and if you want a premium Samsung phone you should buy Galaxy S20 or S20+ now

Highlights Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 phones in India.

The Galaxy S21 series starts at Rs 69,999.

The Galaxy S21 is inferior to the Galaxy S20 in many ways.

New is always better? Not necessarily. We have seen it again and again that sometimes the products are diluted, features cut and changes made to new products that make them look unappealing in front of the older devices. This time around the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ seem to be the kind of products where new may not be all that better. In fact, in some cases, last year's Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ are better.

Weird but factually accurate.

And not just the S21 and the S21+ that are the successor to the S20 series have cut some corners, their price too has gone up compared to the launch price of the S20 and the S20+. In other words, as the headline of this pieces, says if you want a high-end Samsung phone you are better off buying the S20 or S20+  although 4G is downer now with these two phones  or you should spend a fortune on the S21 Ultra, which has a price of Rs 105,999.

Talking of price

Galaxy S21 and S21+ pricing conundrum

To remind our readers, Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series of phones last night. Much like last year, the series brings with itself three new phones, the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. With the three, Samsung has managed to increase not only the pricing of the top-end Ultra model but also significantly increase the pricing of the mid and vanilla models.

While the Galaxy S20 was launched at a starting price of Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S21 this year has been launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999. The Galaxy S21+ on the other hand now retails for a starting price of Rs 81,999 as opposed to the Galaxy S20+ which was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 73,999.

So why the Galaxy S21, S21+ look like downgrades

Given the steep increase in price, you'd imagine the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ to bring serious upgrades over last year's models both in design and hardware, but a quick look at what's on offers reveals that Samsung has in fact cut a lot of corners with the new flagships, ones that weirdly make the Galaxy S21 and S21+ look like downgrades on what it offered barely 11 months ago.

Let us explain why.

To begin with, Samsung has upgraded little in terms of design and UI to help the case of Galaxy S21 and S21+. Except for the introduction of a new One UI 3.1 with the new phones, the two Galaxy S21 phones look almost identical to what the company offered last year. Yes, there are aesthetic changes introduced by bringing new colours and reworked camera enclosure at the back, but overall, there's nothing really that helps the new phones stand-out as upgrades over the previous ones.

In fact, the only tangible differences are negative ones, as the Galaxy S21 now gets a plastic back as opposed to the Galaxy S20 which came with premium glass and metal design. As for the Galaxy S21+, we now have a bigger 6.7-inch display, however, this panel only supports Full HD+ resolution, a marked downgrade from the Galaxy S20+ which brought with itself a QuadHD+ display. It will be prudent to note that the Galaxy S21 also gets this downgrade in display resolution, despite the display size remaining pretty much the same when compared to last year's Galaxy S20.

While Samsung may claim this was done to balance out the negative effects of faster adaptive refresh rate panels on the batteries of the Galaxy S21 and the S21+, we believe leaving the decision in the hands of the users by equipping flagship phone worthy displays would have been a better choice.

Apart from this, the new Galaxy S21 phones also do little to impress in terms of the camera hardware. This is because Samsung appears to have used the exact same camera hardware that it had used on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ phones. As such, despite paying substantially extra for the new phones, what you get is the same triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor sitting next to a secondary 12-megapixel lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The only difference is that the new phones will bring the One UI 3.1-based camera enhancements that in all honesty should soon start filtering down to the Galaxy S21 and S21+ phones as well.

So, what is the big deal with the S21 and the S21+. That has to be the chipset, with Samsung claiming the new ARM core-based Exynos 2100 SoC chipset to provide substantial upgrades in both single-core and multi-core performance. However, as we have seen with Exynos chipsets in the past, peak performance is never the real issue, but it is the poor optimisation. So it will be interesting to see if with the Galaxy S21 phones Samsung has finally managed to fix some of the issues faced by the previous generation flagship Exynos chipset found on the Galaxy S20 series phones. Yet, again the global market gets the Snapdragon 888 in the S21 phones, while in India it is Exynos all the way.

One thing that the new chipset that adds to the S21 series is support for 5G, which should be handy for Indian users given that last year the S20 series in India was limited to 4G.

Apart from this, Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21 come with the same 4000mAh battery packs, while the Galaxy S21+ gets an upgrade over its predecessor as it now houses a 4800mAh pack.

Talking of battery and charging, this year the S21 series phones do not come with a charger and earphones in the box. Here Samsung is following Apple, which. Earlier removed charger and earphones from the iPhone 12 series, claiming that it would help the environment. Samsung mocked Apple for that but now it too cites environment while removing the charger and the earphones from S21 retail boxes.

Another downgrade is the removal of microSD slot from the S21, although on the S20 too it was offered only through a Hybrid SIM-card slot and not many people anyway use microSD cards now.

Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20

It is easy to see that in many ways the S21 and the S21+ are a step back compared to the Galaxy S20, which was a flagship phone in true sense with an extremely high-resolution display and slicker design. Now, for the global market it is up to an extent understandable because even if Samsung has downgraded the S21 in some ways, it has also reduced the price.

But in India, that is not the case. Not only the S21 and S21+ have downgraded display and plastic back in the case of S21, but they also cost more than the S20 series at the launch. Little perplexing but that is how it goes.

As such, in our opinion, there's little to sway us into believing that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ offer enough value to be classified as upgrades over their predecessors. Suffice to say, barring a major price cut, we won't be recommending the Galaxy S21 and S21+ phones to our readers any time soon.