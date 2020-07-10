Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition launched, becomes Samsung's first Made in India smartwatch

Highlights Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India

The new variant is available for a starting price of Rs 28,490

The Aluminium edition of the Watch Active 2 4G has been made in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 series is one of the best selling smartwatches in India, and now the tech giant has added to the series by announcing a new variant of the Watch Active 2 for the market. The company has announced that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is getting an Aluminium edition in the country.

Interestingly, Samsung has announced that this is its first smartwatch to be "made in India". Apart from the design, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition comes with the same features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, 39 workout trackers, and more that were seen on the regular $G variant of the smartwatch.

Samsung has announced that this variant of the Watch Active 2 4G will retail at Rs 28,490. It will be available in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. This variant of the watch will be available for purchase starting July 11 through official Samsung retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. Consumers buying the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G can avail 10 percent cashback and six months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, through these channels.

The Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition uses an eSIM for uninterrupted flow of data as well as receiving calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with support for a number of apps and including social media apps as well as fitness features.

For the latter, Samsung claims to have put in place multiple sensors that help in tracking 39 distinct activities along with auto-tracking for popular activities, such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming.

There's also support for an updated Running Coach that provides access to seven different running programmes and also provides users with the opportunity to monitor their running pace in real-time. There's support for other features too including access to guided meditation programmes, the integration with the sleep and meditation app, Calm', enabling consumers to have access to enhanced sleep analysis.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, however, isn't the first smartwatch by Samsung to be offered with eSIM connectivity in India. Earlier in the year, it had also launched the Galaxy Watch 4G with similar functionality and vastly different design.

However, now with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G announced in India, the company claims it has become the first wearables maker in the country to offer two 4G LTE watches in India. But it is to be noted, that if you are planning on getting yourself the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, there are only two networks Airtel and Reliance Jio that currently support eSIM facility in India.