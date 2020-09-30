Games for PS5 to be priced at Rs 4,999 on PlayStation store

Highlights Sony PS5 games in India could cost as much as Rs 4,999.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is expected to roll out in India in November.

The Sony PS5 games include Destruction AllStars and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

PS5 games in India are likely to cost as much as Rs 4,999. The Sony PlayStation website has put its major game titles on pre-orders internationally along with their price, although the India prices are not publicly out. However, a Twitter user managed to reserve Demon's Souls, the most expensive game for the PlayStation 5, in India where the price was revealed.

According to Arjit Sharma (@tdarj), the Sony PlayStation 5 will have its games significantly pricier than their counterparts for the PS4. In the US, the Demon's Souls costs $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Translating this price into Indian rupee brings us to the north of Rs 6,000 -- which is certainly not what the leaked price for the game suggests. But it is definitely more than the last-generation's.

It is no surprise that Sony is increasing the price of popular game titles. Earlier this month, Sony, at its PlayStation 5 Showcase event, confirmed the games will cost up to $70 in the US. It also said the special editions will have bumped-up pricing, although the regular digital editions will settle for as high as $70. This is $10 up from what Sony charged for the PS4 games.

Not just the Demon's Souls, the Destruction AllStars is also Rs 4,999 on the Sony PlayStation website. Its US price, however, is $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $79.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Other game titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are also up for pre-orders in the US. Their India price is not known at the moment.