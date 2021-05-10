Get Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G with Rs 2,000 off in Realme Days Flipkart sale

Highlights Realme Days Sale is now live on Flipkart with big discounts on phones.

Realme Days sale has kicked off and there are big discounts for you to grab. The sale is also live on Flipkart, where there is an additional discount of 10 per cent on using Citibank credit or debit cards. So, if the latter is where you are planning to buy your next Realme phone from, there is a good deal that you can consider. Realme's latest 5G phone, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, is up for grabs with a Rs 2,000 discount. This means that you can buy the Narzo 30 Pro 5G for Rs 14,999 only, instead of the original price of Rs 16,999. But there is a catch here.

The discount of Rs 2,000 is available only if you make an online payment for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. This means you cannot get the discount with Pay on Delivery -- which, I think, should, anyway, be avoided at this time because of the potential danger of spreading coronavirus. Online payments include paying using a credit or debit card, using a digital wallet, paying through UPI, among others. And if you happen to have a Citibank card, you can get additional discounts on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Mind you, Flipkart has restricted deliveries of smartphones in certain locations because of ongoing lockdowns in several states, which is why you should check if your location is serviceable at the time of ordering.

Apart from the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, the Realme Days sale on Flipkart has a bunch of other deals. The Realme C21 is selling for Rs 7,999 on sale right now, while last year's Narzo 20 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 12,999. The Realme C15 is selling for Rs 8,999 in the sale, while Realme C12 and Realme 7 are available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively, on Flipkart right now. There are discounts that you can get on some of the latest Realme handsets if you choose to pay online, such as Rs 1,000 off on the Realme Narzo 30A.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has the following specifications that you should know before you decide to buy this phone.

Display - The Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole design.

Processor - Powering the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset inside.

RAM and Storage - Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, while the storage options are 64GB and 128GB. You can add a microSD card of 256GB.

Battery - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Cameras - There are triple rear cameras comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole.

OS - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G runs Android 10-based Realme UI but Android 11 is promised.