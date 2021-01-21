Get this LG phone with free Prime membership in Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Highlights LG W30 Pro will get you a free Amazon Prime membership for three months.

LG W30 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 632 processor inside.

There is a 10 per cent discount on using SBI credit card.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is underway with a horde of discounts and offers on a range of smartphones. You have all sorts of smartphones from the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, and LG. One smartphone from LG, particularly, stands out. Of course, there is a discount from Amazon and then the 10 per cent instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the payment. But you are getting something more. On purchasing the LG W30 Pro, you will be entitled to enjoy three months of free Amazon Prime membership.

Before I talk about the offer, let me talk about the price deal on the LG W30 Pro that is available in the Amazon sale. So, the listed price right now is Rs 12,350 on Amazon, which is down from the MRP of Rs 14,999. Over and above this discounted price, you can avail 10 per cent off when using the credit card of State Bank of India. After the card discount, the LG W30 Pro will cost you Rs 11,115. You also have the exchange offer and no-cost EMI payment facility in case you want to opt for them to slash the cost further. But it is not just these discounts that I must count. Let me talk about the Prime membership offer now.

So, when you buy the LG W30 Pro from Amazon in the sale, you will be given three months of complimentary Prime membership. It does not matter if you have previously enjoyed free trials of Amazon Prime membership, you will get the offer. However, keep in mind that this offer will be applicable to only those Amazon accounts that do not have an existing Prime membership. In case you have one, register another account or just give the free membership to your loved ones.

Normally, the Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. There is no three-month subscription yet, which is why on counting the monthly fee for three months, you get the benefit of Rs 387. Add this cost to the bounty of discounts you are already getting on the LG W30 Pro.

LG W30 Pro specifications

The LG W30 Pro is a budget smartphone, which is why its specifications are more or less in line with what some other Rs 10,000 - 13,000 smartphones offer today. You get a 6.21-inch 720p display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio but the refresh rate is stuck to 60Hz. In fact, there are only a few smartphones that offer you 90Hz in this segment. The LG W30 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, but you can expand the storage by adding a microSD card on a dedicated slot.

For photography, the LG W30 Pro brings a triple camera setup. There is a 13MP low-light camera with 8X zoom, a 5MP depth-sensing camera with Bokeh mode, and an 8MP wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view and without the barrel distortion. The barrel distortion is what makes photos look curved on the sides -- similar to how a fisheye lens produces images. On the front, you have a 16MP camera residing inside the waterdrop-style notch. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which I believe is the most convenient place to put the sensor. The LG W30 Pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie for now but the company may roll out a software update. And finally backing the LG W30 Pro is a 4050mAh battery.