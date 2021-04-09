Getting Charging not Available alerts on your iPhone? Here is what it means

Highlights When iPhone detects liquid in the lighting port or on the lightning cable, it sends alerts.

This does not necessarily mean that there is liquid in your charging port or your cable is wet, it could also happen due to moisture in the area.

The feature is only available to iPhones including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later

Ever received alerts like "Charging not Available" while charging your iPhone? Do not freak out, your charger has not gone kaput. There is probably some water in your iPhone's charging port or the cable. Such alerts are sent to users when the iPhone detects liquid in the lighting port or on the lightning cable. However, not all iPhone users will get such alerts, the feature is only available to iPhones including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later

I got a similar alert on my iPhone when I plugged my phone into the charger. The alert read, "Charging Not Available. Liquid has been detected in the Lightning connector. Disconnect to allow the connector to dry. Charging now may damage your iPhone." I quickly checked if there is water in my charging cable or the charging port, but there was none. I disconnected the charger two three times and plugged it again, but it still showed the same message. I finally removed the charger and replugged it again after some time. This time it worked.

This does not necessarily mean that there is liquid in your charging port or your cable is wet, it could also happen due to moisture in the area. Apple has rolled out this feature to help users prevent their phones from damage that liquid might bring. The charging and accessory connection remain unavailable until the Lightning port and the accessory are dry.

However, if despite repeated warnings you do not disconnect your charger, the pins on the Lightning port or the cable can corrode and cause permanent damage or stop functioning, causing connectivity issues for your iPhone or accessory. But if there is an emergency, and you want to charge your phone immediately, you have the option of liquid detection and charge your iPhone. Or you can wait for some time, pat your phone dry or use a cloth to clean the accessories and the charging port. This would help save your phone from damages.

In case you plan to manually dry your iPhone, do not your iPhone using an external heat source like a hairdryer or something similar. Do not insert anything like a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the Lightning connector. Also, do not put your iPhone in a bag of rice, as the small particles might enter your iPhone through the port and cause damage.

That said, if you get the "Charging Not Available" alert every time you plug in your device to the charger, do visit a service center. Because the chances are that your cable or accessory might be damaged.