Gionee India launches three new smartwatches starting at Rs 2,499

Gionee India has launched three new smartwatches in India as it looks to expand its business beyond smartphones. Handled by the proprietors of Karbonn Mobiles, the Gionee India is making a comeback to the tech market although with a non-smartphone catalogue. Its latest smartwatches are called G Buddy and target the entry-level segment. Gionee India has launched the Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4, and Gionee Senorita as the successors to last year's Gionee Watch 1. For the online sale of the new Gionee smartwatches, the company has partnered Flipkart.

The Gionee Watch 5 is the most affordable one among the newest smartwatches. It has a 1.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. The display has a plastic case and is protected by tempered glass on top. It offers real-time heart rate monitoring, calorie meter, and activity tracker for sleeping, sports, and workouts. The smartwatch has a gravity sensor to provide accuracy to workouts. There is also a tool to monitor the blood oxygen level. The Gionee Watch 5 comes with a 160mAh battery that is rated to deliver a 15-day standby time and 5 days of usage. The smartwatch is also IP68 waterproof.

The Gionee Watch 5 comes in Perfect Black, Vivid Blue, Matte Grey, and Rose Pink colours and costs Rs 2,499.

The Gionee Watch Senorita is the next up in the hierarchy price-wise. It is essentially the Gionee Watch 3, but with a different name and design, which Gionee claims is suited for "new age women". There is an alarm clock, a sleep tracker, watch faces, a reminder to drink water, a heart rate monitor, a pedometer, and a calorie meter on the Gionee Watch 3 Senorita. The wearable also has a tool to allow women to monitor and track their monthly period cycles. The Gionee Watch 3 Senorita has a 1.04-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x198 pixels. It is also IP68 certified for protection against water and comes with a 130mAh battery that is claimed to last up to three days and offer a 12-day standby time.

The Gionee Watch 3 Senorita has metallic golden/black leather strap and metallic silver/white leather strap as different configurations for design. It is priced at Rs 3,499.

Finally, the Gionee Watch 4 is the top-of-the-line in the series. It comes with a 1.2-inch transflective Always-On display that has a 240x240-pixel resolution. The smartwatch is made of alloy metal along with IP68 certification for waterproofing. The sensors on the Gionee Watch 4 include one for heart-rate monitoring, one for counting calories, one for counting steps, and blood-oxygen level monitoring. There is a gravity sensor on the smartwatch as well for better accuracy of data logging while working out. There are different modes on the smartwatch for fitness. The Gionee Watch 4 has a 350mAh battery that is rated to last up to 12 days and offer a standby time of 20 days.

The Gione Watch 4 comes in a single variant with a leather strap , priced at Rs 4,599.