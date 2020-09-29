Gionee S12 Lite with 3 rear cameras, MediaTek Helio A25 to launch on October 5

Highlights Gionee will launch S12 Lite on October 5 with basic features.

Gionee S12 Lite will be introduced in Nigeria, Africa.

Gionee S12 Lite will be available in two colours -blue and gray.

Going by the latest report, Gionee has confirmed the launch of the S12 Lite smartphone on October 5. The new Gionee phone will be introduced in Nigeria, Africa. The Gionee S12 Lite is said to come with basic specs and features such as a triple rear camera system, Mediatek SoC, and an IPS LCD panel. Let us have a look at the expected specs in detail:

Gionee S12 Lite: Specs and features

Gionee's latest smartphone -the S12 Lite will reportedly feature a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will bank on a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset paired with PowerVR GE 8320 GPU.

For the cameras, users will get a triple rear camera system on the new S12 Lite smartphone. While the main shooter is expected to be a 13-megapixel camera, the other two could include -a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. To click selfies, the phone could pack an 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

Furthermore, Gionee S12 Lite could feature a 4000mAh battery. The phone is said to be available in two colour variants: blue and gray. Also, the Gionee phone may offer 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage.

Gionee S12 Lite: Price and availability

As mentioned earlier, Gionee S12 Lite will be introduced in Nigeria where users also witnessed the launch of Gionee S12 smartphone. The S12 phone model comes with a 6.5-inch display and MediaTek Helio A25 chipset. But it is the camera department and the storage option of the S12 Lite phone which makes it a toned-down version of Gionee S12.

Gionee S12 equips a quad rear camera system and is available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage option.

The price of the new Gionee S12 Lite smartphone is not known and the company is just teasing the phone on its official Facebook page as of now.