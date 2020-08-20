Gmail down, many users can't log in or send emails

Highlights Gmail users have complained of not being able to send mails.

Many users in India and worldwide are reporting that Gmail is down and they can not log into their accounts or send emails. Google, through its service status page, has acknowledged the issue.

Google notes on its service status page: "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update (later) with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience."

Earlier many users in India noted that they could not log into log into their Gmail accounts or send attachments in the mail. So if the question is: is the Gmail down in India? The answer is yes as the mailing platform is facing major outage in not only India but several other countries.

As per DownDetector, Gmail, Google Drive, and other services by Google are not only facing outage in India but also Australia, Japan, and several other countries. The down detector has stated in the report that the outage began in India around 11 am. The website notes that over 62 percent of users were unable to send attachments, 27 percent were not being able to log in while 10 percent of users complained of not being able to receive messages on the mail.

When we tried uploading a picture as an attachment, the image despite not being a 1MB file took over fifteen minutes to uplaod. However, when we tried to click on the send button, Gmail showed a pop-up message that read, "Oops, something went wrong.". Check out the screenshot below.

Google has also confirmed that Gmail and Google Drive are indeed facing issues. The company on its G Suite Dashboard has written, "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem."

Gmail users on Thursday morning reported not being able to send emails, log in to their accounts, and even upload attachments. "Is #gmail down for anyone? Unable to send an email. Keep getting a network error. (But the network is fine!)," a Twitter user wrote. While another user wrote, "Users across the globe unable to access #Gmail since morning and Downdetector confirms the situation. Hopefully, it'll be back soon #gmaildown."

The map shared by down detector shows that users in some parts of Europe and America have also been affected. However, this isn't the first time it is happening in India.

Back in July, the Gmail services went down for several hours. Users were not able to access their Gmail accounts and other Google services for hours.

(This is a developing story)