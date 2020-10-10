Gmail Go made available for all Android phones

Highlights Gmail Go was launched in February 2018 for lower-end devices

It is available for download from the Play Store only

The app takes less space on phone and eats less data

Remember Gmail Go, the slimmed down version of the original Gmail which was launched back in February 2018? It was launched mainly for phones with lower end processors or areas with poor internet availability. It is now available for download on all Android phones.

Gmail Go is like the Lite version of the original Gmail, similar to the Facebook Lite, Twitter Lite or Google's own YouTube, Files and Chrome Go. "The Gmail you love, now lighter and just as fast. Enjoy a smart inbox that keeps your messages safe and you organised. Receive notifications when emails arrive, then read and respond both online & offline. Plus, find messages quickly with powerful search and lots more," says the Gmail Go's description on Play Store.

Some of the features of the Gmail Go that can come handy for you are a smarter inbox that focuses on messages from friends and family first. The social and promotional emails are categorised neatly for when you have time. Gmail Go blocks spam before it reaches your inbox so you have a clutter free inbox. It offers 15 GB of free storage. It will also allow you to have support for multiple accounts. Like all other Lite versions of apps, the Gmail Go will also take up less space on your phone and eat less of your data.

Google has not made any formal announcement in this regard. According to a TechCrunch report, this is because the app will be available for download only from the Play Store and for updating the app on devices that already have it pre-installed. Only the Android O Go edition has the Gmail Go apps for now so this means only these users can use the Gmail Go app. Nothing is clear until Google formally makes any announcement on this.