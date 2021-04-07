Google accidentally leaks Pixel Buds A in marketingemail ahead of launch

Highlights Google seems to have accidentally leaked the official look of Pixel Buds A in a marketing email.

The email was sent out to users who had signed up for reminders about the Google Nest products.

The company may introduce 3D Audio with the new Pixel Buds A.

Google seems to have accidentally leaked the official look of Pixel Buds A in a marketing email. As per reports, the email was sent out to users who had signed up for reminders about the Google Nest products. The email was aimed to educate people about the newly launched Nest products. But it ended up revealing the Pixel Buds A ahead of a formal announcement. Google was rumoured to launch the Pixel Buds along with the Pixel 5a 5G and the Pixel 6.

As per 9to5 Google report, Google accidentally revealed the image of the Pixel Buds A, which has not been announced formally yet. The Pixel Buds A were spotted in a dark green colour variant in a marketing render. The mail was addressed to customers who had signed up for the Nest products. The mail had a subject line "your Nest device just got an upgrade" and was aimed at educating people about the upgraded features of the Nest Hub that were announced a couple of days ago.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was the tiny image of the Google Pixel Buds A. The charging case of the earbuds appeared to be in white colour but the wingtips and the earbuds were in green colour. Previously, a leak had revealed the design and the colour of the Pixel Buds A, which is exactly like the one accidentally leaked by Google.

As per previous leaks, Google has acquired the startup named Dysonics for the Pixel Buds A. Dysonics is known for providing surround sound for the in-flight entertainment system. The company may introduce 3D Audio with the new Pixel Buds A. If the reports turn out to be true, Google Pixel Buds A will lock horns with Apple AirPods Pro that already comes with spatial audio support. The Pixel Buds A are expected to be cheaper than the AirPods Pro.

As far as the features are concerned, the Pixel Buds are expected to arrive with touch control for calls, media as well as Google Assistant access. Google is antiquated to launch the Pixel Buds A along with the Google Pixel 6, which is scheduled to arrive sometime in June.

Google is also speculated to introduce its processor codenamed "Whitechapel" with the Pixel 6. The processor will not only power the smartphones but will also run the show in Chromebooks and other Google devices.