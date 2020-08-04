Google announced Pixel 5 alongside Pixel 4a: Expected price, specifications and more

Highlights Google teased Pixel 5 alongside Google Pixel 4a.

Google hasn't revealed anything about Pixel 5 as of now.

Google Pixel 5 is expected to arrive sometime in October.

After many months of leaks and speculations, Google finally announced the much-awaited Pixel 4a. But alongside its mid-range warrior, Google also announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G models. Although Google didn't reveal much about the Pixel 5, it is being speculated that the smartphone many not arrive in India along with Pixel 4a.

Apart from revealing that Google Pixel 5 with 5G support is "coming this fall", Google didn't share the specifications of the smartphone. It, however, said shared the names of the countries that will get both the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5. "This fall, we'll have two more devices to talk about: the Pixel 4a (5G), starting at $499, and Pixel 5, both with 5G to make streaming videos, downloading content, and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother than ever," Google said in a statement.

In the image teased by Google, the sides of both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 can be seen with a 5G background. There is a noticeable change in the camera bump of Pixel 5 as compared to that of Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5's camera bump is slightly bigger than the camera bump of Pixel 4a. The newly-launched Pixel 4a has a single camera but it is being speculated that the Pixel 5 will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. If you look closely at the image teased by Google, the power button of Pixel 5 is a metal-coloured button which is glossier than the 4a. It doesn't have the colour of its body on the power button, unlike the Pixel 4a.

While Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch display, the screen size of the Pixel 5 has not been revealed. But in the image, the Pixel 5 looks slightly bigger than the Pixel 4a. It was being speculated that the Pixel 5 will feature a 6.1-inch display, which is like the screen size of the iPhone 11. The reports have claimed that the Google Pixel will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 5 is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear which would comprise of two 16-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, it could feature a 13-megapixel camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the Pixel 5 is likely to house a 3500mAH battery with USB-Type C charging port. Google Pixel 5 is expected to be a lot pricier than the Pixel 4a.