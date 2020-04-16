Google announces Journalism Emergency Relief Fund for local newsrooms across the globe

Highlights Google on Wednesday announced a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund to support the small-scaled newsrooms

The initiative has been taken by the tech giant to provide financial aid to local news publishers, who are struggling to continue operations

The news organizations can apply for funds by filing an application form available on the site

Google on Wednesday announced a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund to support the small-scaled newsrooms across the world. The initiative has been taken by the tech giant to provide financial aid to local news publishers, who are struggling to continue operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company, however, has not specified the amount it is going to pledge.

The media sector primarily has faced a huge setback due to the lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe to contain the spread of the virus. Due to the crisis, a lot of small-scaled news publishers were forced to close operations and had to furlough employees.

"The Google News Initiative wants to help by launching a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund to deliver urgent aid to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers globally. The funding is open to news organizations producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis, and will range from the low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region," Richard Gingras, Vice President Google News, wrote in a blog post.

The news organizations can apply for funds by filing an application form available on the site. The last date to submit the application is on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Once the application process is over, Google will announce the names of publishers who have received the money from the company.

Google has also announced a special aid for reporters on the frontline. "Google.org is giving $1 million collectively to the International Center for Journalists, which plans to provide immediate resources to support reporters globally, and the Columbia Journalism School's Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma which is helping journalists exposed to traumatic events experienced during the crisis," Gingras wrote in a blog post.

Earlier, Facebook announced that it will donate $100 million to support news organizations who are facing losses because of the coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently battling.

"Today we're announcing an additional $100 million investment to support the news industry$25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project, and $75 million in additional marketing spend to move money over to news organizations around the world," Facebook had announced in a blog post.

ALSO READ: | Vodafone will give you cashback if you recharge for someone in need: Everything you need to know