Google announces new tool to let employees know how their salaries may change depending on location

Google has announced a new Work Location Tool that would let its employees calculate the pay and benefits of remote working. The new tool would also let employees know how their location will affect their salary. Earlier in May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had shared his plans of moving to a hybrid work model. This would require employees to return to the office three days a week and two days from wherever they work best. However, the new hybrid work plan will only be applied to areas where Coronavirus has loosened its grip. In countries like India and Brazil, Google employees will continue working from home.

A CNET report reveals that compensations of Google employees will be adjusted to the rates of their region. For instance if a Google employee request transfer to a market that is outside New York or San Francisco or any to a small market, their compensation could decrease. Similarly, if they remain in cities like New York and San Francisco, they will get compensation according to the rates of the region. The new work location tool can be used to calculate salary estimates according to their location.

A Google spokesperson told CNET that the "the company will pay employees at the top of the local market, and equity won't decrease for transferring US employees."

Pichai had asked the Google employees from areas where COVID-induced lockdown restrictions have eased to work from home for three days and two days from wherever they work best.

"We'll move to a hybrid work week when most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best. Since in-office time will be focused on collaboration, your product areas, and functions will help decide which days team will come together in the office. There will also be roles that may need to be on-site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work," Pichai said in an email to his employees. He had also informed that the company will offer opportunities to employees to apply for completely remote work based on their role and team needs.

Apart from that, Google employees will be able to temporary work from a location different from their current location for up to 4 weeks per year. Employees will get more flexibility around the summer holidays.