Google announces Pixel 5, 5G variant of Pixel 4A at midnight event

In a midnight virtual launch event, Google introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5 with a starting price of $699. The company also announced Pixel 4A that supports 5G and that phone will come with price tag of $499. The two phones will not be available in India this year.

Earlier in August, Google also launched a non-5G version of 4a at $349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers. While Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.

"Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 are here, packing more helpful Google features. From Google's latest AI and Assistant features, to the biggest ever batteries we've put in a Pixel, to industry-leading camera features, Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 join our much loved Pixel 4A in providing more help at a more helpful price," a Google spokesperson wrote on the company blog.

The Pixel 5 has a 6-inch screen, a 4080 mAh battery, Snapdragon 765G chip, 8GB RAM, two rear cameras 12MP main camera and a 16MP wide-angle camera and 128GB storage.

The Pixel 4A 5G has a 6.2-inch screen, 6GB RAM and 3885 mAh battery. The camera and chipset in this phone are the same as in the Pixel 5. Unlike the more expensive phone, Pixel 4a 5G doesn't have water-proof body.

