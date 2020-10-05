Google Assistant on Android now plays personal Youtube Music playlists

Highlights Google Assistant for Android now supports YouTube Music.

Google Play Music is set to shut its shop globally this month. Months back, Google gave a heads up to make Youtube Music the default replacement by introducing convenient transfer options. Now, Google Assistant on Android is supporting Youtube Music playlists.

These can be any playlists that users created over months or any playlists that they particularly like. All they have to do is command Google Assistant to play a playlist without even specifying YouTube Music, especially if it is the default.

A report by 9to5 Google notes that to start a personal playlist in YouTube Music users can say, "Hey Google, play X playlist" or "Ok Google, play X." Users can also ask Google Assistant to play their likes in the same manner.

This seems like a decent attempt by Google to make the new Youtube Music a go-to place for music lovers who have personally curated playlists on youtube Music. Some suggestions on Reddit's unofficial YouTube Music subreddit, however, state that Google Assistant plays YouTube music off of the logged-in YouTube account.

Users have noted that it is annoying as anyone with a brand account or clients will need to login to alternate accounts effectively switching the YouTube Music account. To avoid the mix-up, there are suggestions that YouTube Music account should be separate from the logged-in YouTube account.

It is not clear if this feature is a test from Google, or is here to stay. Google is bringing in many changes to direct Google Play Music users to YouTube Music. Google Play Music that goes beyond September will be converted to Play Store credits. Google Play Music has already disappeared for some users on Windows OS, a report by Android Headlines noted.

Earlier, YouTube Music was not supported by Google Assistant. This means users could not ask Google Assistant to play music from their playlists on Youtube Music. The feature is not region-specific and is now available internationally.