Google cancels I/O 2020 amid Cornonavirus fears

The Coronavirus outbreak is appearing to have a far more serious impact on the tech industry than it was first imagined. After forcing organizers to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020, and then subsequently also leading to the calling off of the Facebook's F8 Conference, the virus has now led to the cancellation of another big tech event, Google I/O for this year.

It has been confirmed that Google has cancelled its I/O developer conference in a precautionary move to help tame the rapidly spreading virus. I/O 2020, which was expected to be Google's biggest event of the year, one where it was all set to take the lid off some major software and hardware innovations between May 12th and 14th this year. The news about the cancellation also comes days after Google scrapped its Cloud Next event in San Francisco and instead chose to go ahead with adigital-first event.

The news was confirmed by Google which released a statement to the media to confirm the same. Due to concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The news will come as a blow to many who had already purchased tickets for the event. However, Google has also confirmed that these fans will be refunded in full for the ticket payments they had made to attend the event.

All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don't see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to io@google.com. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year's drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

Regardless of the refund, the move to cancel the event will be very disappointing for not just the fans, but the industry in general, as Google was expected to announce changes to Android, its services and even reveal the next mid-segment variant of the Pixels at the event. However, with the event now cancelled that is now up in the air.