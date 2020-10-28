Google changes classic Gmail logo after 7 years and users are going through emotions

Highlights Google recently changed its Gmail logo that featured an envelope with red borders.

Gmail users are finding the change weird and the colours in the new logo garish.

The Gmail logo has been changed after seven years.

It is safe to say humans do not adapt to change very well. A simple but significant example of this is the new Gmail logo that started rolling out earlier this month. I, for one, am finding it difficult to locate it among the plethora of tabs on my toolbar. And I know for a fact that I am not the only one. There are complaints from Gmail users left, right and centre. Some find the new Gmail logo confusing. A few believe it has killed their productivity. Some blame it for their ruined mornings. A few believe the new Gmail logo has made 2020 worse.

Well, they are right. The new Gmail logo is like the last straw that broke this year for everyone.

Aditya Worah, a radio producer, says that it is taking some time to adjust to the new logo as he often gets confused while finding the app on his phone. Speaking about the design he says, "It is minimalist and that Google has changed most of their logos over the years. Maybe it was about time."

All right, what was the need? The last time Google changed its logo was in 2013. A lot has happened in these past seven years but the Gmail logo did not change. Seven years later, the classic Gmail logo which was like an envelope in white with borders covered in red is now gone. The new Gmail logo is now a letter M made of four colours: blue, red, green, and a pop of yellow. This is the very quad colour combination Google uses for all the other logos of Google platforms.

For the new Gmail logo, the letter M's first line is coloured in blue, the divot in the centre is filled with red, and the second line is made of green. Users will also see a bit of yellow at the right shoulder of letter M. Google has also updated its Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Sheets logos to match the new Gmail design. The new logos are one part of a bigger remould of Google's G Suite software, which is now Google Workspace.

Users not happy

Even though the quad colour represents Google's identity, in terms of visibility it is inconvenient to some users.

Leena Baidya, a social media executive says, "Everything to me looks the same because Google probably did not think before painting all icons with the same four brushes. How much colour is too much colour?"

Some users who find it difficult when logos of more than one Gmail product are placed on their toolbar. "I have Google Drive, Meet and Gmail simultaneously open on my toolbar at times, and it gets so difficult to differentiate one from the other," Simran Utwal, a dentist, says. When Google introduced the envelope icon in 2013, it was doing so after three years from its predecessor which came in 2010. Guess seven years is a long gap and it will take some time for people to accept the change.

Speaking about the envelope logo, Gmail user Anant Negi says, "I really liked the original logo, especially because it looked professional when we use it with Google suite for our workspace. While I do understand that the new logo brings in the connection of various colours together, which in a way shows togetherness, I feel that they should have put in an option to transition between the two icons. Just like Instagram's previous icon was perfect, I feel this too was taken quite suddenly. I am going to miss the old logo, and I do hope that they provide a theme option perhaps from which we can keep using the original 'red and white envelope' icon by default."

More complaints

Some editors and designers have also called out to the new Gmail logo on Twitter. Robert Zacny, senior editor at Waypoint on Twitter wrote, "Taken aback by my dislike for the new Gmail logo." He then added that having the envelope in the first place was why the previous Gmail logo worked. To this a user replied, "Being able to choose what you want by looking for a colour was way easier."

Joanna Stern, a tech columnist at WSJ said, "I'm not one to complain about logo changes but the Gmail logo change is deeply impacting my productivity and I need it to go back to normal NOW."

Referring to the recent change of Instagram logos and Gmail logos, Gmail user Ameya Barve says, "That's how it works. Everyone was surprised when Instagram ditched their old logo. Many people thought the new logo was absurd and lacked creativity. But now the Instagram logo has also become part of our daily schedule. Such changes in the appearance of logos are hard to go unnoticed but it is necessary when it comes to keeping up in the tech industry. Instagram has introduced colours in the messaging system and Facebook has come a long way too."

Though, some users don't mind the change. Payal Chauhan, a features writer for a magazine, says, "People are not liking the new Gmail logo. But I like it since it is now branded in four Google colours, so it is cool for me." Giving the new Gmail logo the benefit of doubt, Mena Mankeshwar, a doctor, says "Our eyes are so used to the old Gmail logo that we keep looking for it. It will take some time to get used to the new one."

It is not clear if Google will bring about a change anytime soon after listening to the user's feedback. If it does not, Gmail users will just have to give it time and get used to it.