Google Chrome brings dinosaur game, other widgets right to your iPhone home screen with new update

Highlights Google Chrome 90 version is now rolling out to the iPhone and iPad.

The new Chrome version brings widgets on your iPhone.

There is a widget for the cool Chrome Dino game.

Google Chrome is getting a major update for the iPhone and iPad. The new Chrome 90 for iOS and iPadOS -- now rolling out -- brings the cool dinosaur game right to the home screen through a widget. Although Apple does not yet provide interactive widgets on the iPhone, the one for the Dino game will quickly open a new tab in Google Chrome where you can make that retro-looking dinosaur hop to avoid hurdles in the way. Other than the dino game widget, the new Chrome 90 also brings widgets for quick actions and search.

The last time Google Chrome received an update was in April. It focused on ironing out bugs without bringing any important visual changes. And that April update did not bring the browser version up from 87 that arrived last year in November. With the new Chrome 90, Google seems to have skipped versions 88 and 89 for some reason. And while the iPhone and the iPad are getting the new Google Chrome update, version 90 has already been rolled out to Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux devices.

Chrome 90 for iPhone and iPad introduces new widgets that may come in handy when you want to quickly fire up the search Omnibox, open an incognito window, or just play the dinosaur game. According to the changelog of the Google Chrome browser on the App Store, the new widgets bring the following functionalities right to your iPhone's home screen:

Search and navigation to URL

Voice search

QR code scanner

Incognito window

Chrome Dino

The biggest widget available as a part of the new update is 2x1, while there are another two in 1x1 size. Since you cannot interact with widgets yet on iOS, tapping on a functionality inside a widget will take you to the corresponding screen. For example, when you tap the QR code scanner button, the Google Chrome browser will open first, followed by automatic navigation to the scanner.

The most interesting feature here is the standalone widget for the Chrome Dino game. Normally, the dino game begins when the dinosaur appears inside a Chrome window or tab because of no internet connectivity. Tapping on the dinosaur activates the game. There is an alternative to this process, which you can access by typing chrome://dino in the URL box, no matter if you have internet connectivity with the browser or not. Similarly, this widget will trigger the same URL in a new Chrome tab and let you play the Dino game.

All three widgets that Google has introduced with the Chrome 90 update support dark mode, but you cannot manually select the theme. Dark mode for these widgets will respect your iPhone's default theme. Moreover, the new Chrome 90 update brings the ability to edit saved usernames and passwords in Chrome settings on your iPhone or iPad.