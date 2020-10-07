Google Chrome gets support for Touch and Face ID, other security features

Highlights Google has rolled out a couple of security updates and features with the latest Chrome update for Android and iOS.

Google has introduced a biometric authentication step before auto-filling passwords for iOS

Earlier, Google had rolled out the Touch-to fill passwords feature for Android users to prevent phishing attacks.

Google has rolled out a couple of security updates and features with the latest Chrome update for Android and iOS. The latest Chrome 86 that is rolling out today comes with support for Touch and Face ID along with the security features.

Google said in a blog that its new security update would let users know whether the passwords they have asked Chrome to remember has been comprised or not. The new update will also tell ways to the user to fix the glitch.

"To check whether you have any compromised passwords, Chrome sends a copy of your usernames and passwords to Google using a special form of encryption. This lets Google check them against lists of credentials known to be compromised, but Google cannot derive your username or password from this encrypted copy," Google said in a blog.

"We notify you when you have compromised passwords on websites, but it can be time-consuming to go find the relevant form to change your password. To help, we're adding support for ".well-known/change-password" URLs that let Chrome take users directly to the right "change password" form after they've been alerted that their password has been compromised," it added.

Google has also announced another feature called Safety Check for Chrome that will tell users whether the Safe browsing mode has been enabled or not. It also lets the users know that the version of Chrome that they are running is updated with the latest security protections or not.

Earlier, Google had rolled out the Touch-to fill passwords feature for Android users to prevent phishing attacks but now Google is rolling out a similar feature for iOS. Google has introduced a biometric authentication step before auto-filling passwords for iOS. Now, iPhone and iPad users will be able to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or phone passcode. The Chrome Password Manager allows users to autofill saved passwords into iOS apps or browsers if Chrome autofill is enabled in Settings.