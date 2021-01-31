Google Chrome is introducing Tab Grouping on Android: Here's how to use it

Highlights The Tab groups feature on Chrome is now rolling out on the Android platform.

The update also brings a grid tab switcher to Chrome.

Tab groups have started to roll out more widely with the Chrome v88 update that was released last week.

Google Chrome developed by Google is one of the fastest and most widely used web browsers out there. There is no doubt that Google is always coming up with new updates to make it more compatible and user friendly for its users. Google earlier this year released the new version of Chrome that is called 'Chrome 88'.

It's been a while since Chrome for desktop introduced support for tab groups. The feature helped bring order to chaos for those who had a habit of keeping umpteen tabs open. After being tested in 2019 on Android, the feature is now rolling out on the mobile platform as well. The update also brings a grid tab switcher to Chrome.

How to enable the new grid layout

The all-new tab layout is enabled by default on all Android devices that are already using Chrome. As per a report by 9to5Google, if you update to the latest Chrome version and still cannot see the new layout, you can enable it manually by heading over to 'chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout' in a browser tab. After this, you will reportedly have to restart the app twice to get the new layout to stay.

How to group the tabs together

Once you have the new layout up and running, you would be able to drag tabs and place them on top of each other to create groups, similar to how apps on Android home screens can be placed on top of each other to create folders.

How to disable the grid layout and tab groups

Chances are you may not be a huge fan of this change because it does add a bit of complexity to the experience, even if it's for the sake of the organisation. The good news is you can disable the grid layout and tab groups with a simple step. Enter the below link in the address bar and select 'Disabled' from the drop-down menu.

All of these new updates will help the users with working and managing their work efficiently along with saving them time as well. Most phones can view six tabs at once; this layout has a switch option at the top to enable grid view which means that this view will not let Incognito tabs appear next to the regular tabs.

The grid view feature has been available for iOS users for some time now. This new update for Android users on Chrome 88 has already been available to users who got their recent Chrome 88 update while some are also using it through a side-server. It will soon become available for every Google Chrome user around.