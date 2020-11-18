Google Chrome latest update focuses on active tabs to save battery life, faster page-loading speed

Highlights The updated Chrome aims to extend battery life by prioritising active tabs rather than all the tabs.

This will reduce the CPU usage by up to five times and extend battery life by up to 1.25 hours.

Additionally Chrome will bring in a tab search feature and google cards for the convenience of users.

Google Chrome's final update for 2020 promises performance improvements for smoother work life. "This month's update represents the largest gain in Chrome performance in years," Matt Waddell, Chrome's director of product, wrote in a blog post. The updated Chrome aims to extend battery life by prioritising active tabs rather than all the tabs that are open thus reducing CPU usage by up to five times and extending battery life by up to 1.25 hours.

Chrome will also start up to 25 per cent faster, load pages up to seven percent faster, while using less power and RAM than before, Waddell noted. These stats were based on Google's internal benchmarks. Moreover, "Chrome on Android will load pages near instantaneously when users navigate backward and forward, making common tasks super fast," he added.

Chrome has also rolled out a tab search that will help users find open tabs conveniently. "You'll now be able to see a list of your open tabsregardless of the window, they're inthen quickly type to find the one you need. It's search for your tabs!" Google noted on Twitter. This feature will first come on Chromebooks first and then expand to other desktop versions of Chrome. The Tab Search feature will help users find any tab regardless of the number of Chrome windows. Chrome already had tools to pin tabs, group tabs, and send tabs in Chrome.

The update will also enable users to search for items directly from the address bar. Users will be able to take actions like "Delete Chrome History" or "Edit Passwords" just by typing in the words instead of opening multiple menus. "It is a faster way to get things done with just a few keystrokes," Google noted.

Additionally, Chrome will also soon add cards to the new tab page in Chrome. These cards will help users keep track of their recent visited pages just by clicking on them. Cards will be present on the new tab page in Chrome.