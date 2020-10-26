Google Chrome OS may get stable dark mode feature soon

Highlights Google Chrome OS Canary platform received an unstable dark theme.

Chrome Canary platform is built for developers only.

Users can expect to get a stable dark mode feature soon.

After Windows and macOS, Chrome OS may join the league to offer dark mode to its users. As noted by Android Central, Chrome OS Canary Channel did get a dark mode feature. Tellingly, Chrome Canary is built for developers and is the "bleeding edge" of the web. The platform is updated nightly which means it receives daily updates of features before releasing it publicly.

Users can access the new dark mode feature from Chromebooks switched into a special developer mode. Google also warns its users that the "Canary can be unstable." If one wants to still activate the feature, then install the Canary channel. Later, open Chrome and copy-and-paste chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark and chrome://flags/#enable-webui-dark-mode into the URL bar, as Android Central says.

As of now, the feature isn't ready and has some bugs. But the digital publication also notes that the bugs seem to bother other UI elements and not just the dark mode feature.

Previously, Google has released the dark theme for its Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Fit, and its mobile application. Last year, both iOS and Android also began supporting dark mode features at the system level. This is because dark mode has been in demand as users find it helpful in reducing eye strain.

With COVID-19 pandemic, when many companies opted for remote work strategies, the amount of time that is to be spent in from=mt of the screen increased. This is when little tricks like switching to dark theme mode came into play. Now, if Google has released an unstable version of the dark mode features, users can certainly hope for a refreshed stable version very soon.