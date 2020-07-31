Google confirms Pixel 4a launch date, big reveal on August 3

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is set to be launched on August 3.

The Pixel 4a has been delayed a number of times over the past few months.

The Pixel 4a is the company's latest mid-range smartphone.

We've known for a while now that Google's upcoming mid-range warrior, the Pixel 4a, is in the works. The phone was initially scheduled to launch almost two months ago, but several delays on, we still await the launch of Google's next phone. However, it now appears the wait could finally be over with the company now all but confirming the launch of Pixel 4a for August 3.

The information was teased by the company through its social media channels where Google put out teasers for the upcoming mid-range phone. Interestingly, Google has also uploaded a puzzle on a special page on the Google Store website, which on being solved gives away the August 3 date, as well as a tagline - "The Google Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone". While the tagline doesn't confirm the name of the phone, it does, however, leave little to imagination about what could eventually be launched on August 3.

If the phone is finally launched on August 3, it will represent an unveil after several delays. Previously, Google was expected to launch the Pixel 4a series at the Android 11 launch event on June 3. There was another postponment in between and then later, it was widely tipped for a July 13 launch. But as it turns out, Google even managed to miss that.

As far as specifications for the phone go, most leaks point towards one thing: The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range device at best. All of the recent leaks claim the Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging. The Pixel 4a is tipped to be a feature-rich phone. The phone could get a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back instead of Face Unlock. Apart from this, the Pixel 4a should get the Now Playing feature and the new Google Assistant. And considering it's a Pixel smartphone, Google should also bring some of its most loved camera features to the device.