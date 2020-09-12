Google delays Android 11 rollout for Pixel phones in India

Highlights Google has still not rolled out Android 11 to Pixel units in India.

The Android 11 version for India is still in the making and should be out next week.

Android 11 brings features such as a chat bubble and an improved power button menu.

While Android 11 is reaching an entire lot of Pixel users globally, the ones in India have not been so lucky. Pixel smartphone users in India have not received the Android 11 OTA updates so far and Google has finally cleared the air. According to a company spokesperson, Google is working on making the Android 11 update compatible with Indian Pixel units and that the update should roll out next week. The reason why the current global version is not compatible with Pixel phones in India is, however, not officially known.

Google does not sell Pixel 4 series in India while the recent Pixel 4a is still to launch here, so the Android 11 update will reach Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, and Pixel 2 series. In fact, the developers forum where the Android 11 factory images are up for grabs, mentions these might not be compatible with Indian carriers. I am guessing there might be some loose ends that Google needs to tie on that front. This process might get finished by next week, according to an Android Central report citing the Google spokesperson. Only then the eligible Pixel smartphones in India will start receiving Android 11.

The Android 11 is a polished update that brings mostly the features that want to reduce complexity. Google has introduced chat bubbles for all sorts of conversation, similar to those on Facebook Messenger. There is an overhauled notification centre that has the music controls now moved to quick settings. The power button has an improved menu that shows smart home devices, along with payment cards. The privacy features have also been improved with Android 11.

Apart from Pixel phones, select smartphones from brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus are also getting the Android 11 update. The preview versions of the Android 11 software for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones are already available while their stable counterparts are expected to roll out in the coming days. Initially, only a select range of smartphones will get the update but the rollout might widen and cover a big fraction of smartphones soon.