Google Docs, Sheets and Slides to get Dark mode on Android: Here is how you can enable it

Google on Monday announced that it is rolling out the Dark theme support for its Google Docs, Sheets and Slides for Android users. The company said that the feature will be rolled out for users in the next two weeks. The feature will be rolled out to make the applications more usable in low-light environments and save battery life.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are Google's alternative to Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel. Unlike Microsoft, you aren't required to download separate software to access the Docs, Sheets, or Slides. Anybody with a Gmail account can use Docs, Sheets, and Slides as it comes handy with Gmail and also shareable via mail.

"Settings for Docs, Sheets, and Slides will adjust automatically when the Android system is set to use the Dark theme. You can also turn dark mode on or off for Docs, Sheets, or Slides independently. If you do this, each app will always be in the selected theme regardless of the Android system settings," Google said in a blog post.

Here is how you can turn on the dark mode for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

 Dark mode can be enabled individually on Docs, Sheets, or Slides apps by going to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark in each app.

You can also preview your document or sheet in the normal theme by going to settings then more More > View in light theme.

Google says that the dark theme will be rolled out for users in the next fifteen days starting from July 6. The new theme will be available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Gmail accounts. However, if a Google user already has the dark theme enabled for their Gmail account they might not have to do it individually for all the integrated apps including Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Considering the fad that dark theme has become of over the years, Google had also added the dark theme to some of its most important apps including Google app, Gmail, and Google Calendar. However, another widely used app by Google the Google Maps doesn't have dark mode support yet and we wonder when Google plans to roll out the same.

Currently, the major tech apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have dark mode support.