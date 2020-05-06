Google Drive for iOS rolls out Privacy Screen feature to lock app when not in use

Highlights Google Drive has brought in a feature that locks the app when it is not being used.

The app called Privacy Screen feature is currently rolling out for iOS users.

A delay option is also available on the app, to delay locking Drive when the user switches between apps.

With work-from-home culture gradually becoming a norm and people going digital for important tasks, users need to keep their privacy in mind. To help its users make privacy more stringent, Google Drive has introduced a feature that locks the app whenever the user does not require it. The feature is currently available for iPhone and iPad users.

The feature called the Privacy Screen feature comes with three key aspects for iOS users.

These are Face ID, Touch ID, and Passcode authentication. This means when every time an iPhone or an iPad user is not using Google Drive, it will get locked by default. Users will have to authenticate or verify it by using their biometrics. These would include scanning their face or finger or by using the passcode.

In case, the user leaves their drive unlocked, another person would not be able to get access to the drive in the absence of a Face ID or Touch ID.

The feature comes in handy when a user wants to keep the files stored on his phone protected.

It is at the discretion of the user if he wants to activate Privacy Screen immediately while switching between apps. The user can choose to switch the privacy screen on as per his convenience.

The user can delay the activation of the privacy screen for 10 seconds, one minute, or 10 minutes if he wants to switch between apps and not authenticate the app every single time.

The development was first noted by Digital Trends.

The feature can be activated by opening Google Drive and going to Google Drive settings. The option Privacy Screen will appear. The user can then select the option and turn on the toggle. The user can choose the delay lock timer from here. Once his preference is chosen, he can confirm by clicking on OK.

Privacy Screen feature, however, has certain limitations. Reports stated that Google sends out a warning saying the users' drive notification, certain Siri functionality, files shared with the files app, photos shared with the photos app may not get saved.

Google Drive had launched passcode protection last year but it was withdrawn. The requirements to enable this feature are that the user must have the latest version of the Google Drive app with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.