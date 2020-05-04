Google Duo for Android may not require phone numbers to log in

Highlights Jane Manchun Wong, an engineering expert has tipped off an upcoming feature for Google Duo.

The feature called Reachable with email address does not require Android users to have a phone number to log in.

The feature is already available for users on the web.

Google Duo for Android users may allow them to log in just by using their email ids in the near future. This means that they will not require you to enter their phone numbers to make a call.

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert tipped off the launch for the potential upcoming feature on Twitter.

Wong posted an image on Twitter which showed Duo's feature "Reachable with email address" toggle on the Google Duo app. This could mean that Google for Android will no longer require a phone number to log in.

Wong on Twitter wrote, "Google Duo is working on 'Reachable with email address' setting" while sharing a screenshot of the option. The option has been tipped to show up in the Account section of Settings. The screenshot says that it would "let people contact you on Duo with your email address."

The feature was made available for the web in January. A 9to5Google report stated that Google allowed the use of Duo without having to link the phone number to Google account. The report also stated that making calls is possible if one does not have a GSuite account, but receiving calls is entirely not possible.

Moreover the accounts that do not have contact numbers do not show up in the contact list.

It is however not clear if the same protocol will be followed for Android users also.

The development was noted by Gadgets 360.

Google Duo came up with a set of new features for better user experience last month. It increased the group size on video to 12 participants.

Moreover it rolled out its new video codec technology to improve video call quality and reliability. This feature has been worked to function in low bandwidth regions also.

Other than this Google Duo has worked on customised messages which use AR technology. Google also added a feature where users can take screenshots during the video call.

The photos taken will automatically be saved to the gallery of the participants. It can be achieved by either downloading Google moments or by tapping on "Take a Photo" on the left.

To use Google moments, all users must have Google Moments. It can be enabled by going to settings on Duo, settings--call settings--Duo Moments.