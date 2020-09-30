Google extends Meet unlimited call timing until March 31

Google is extending the free longer calls in its Meet service until March 31, 2021. The company said that the feature which was to expire at the end of September will now continue to work as it is.

"As a sign of our commitment, today we're continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts," Google said in a blog post.

Gmail users can make use of Meet to make video calls directly from their inbox.

"We've also added a ton of experiences to Meet to make connecting more fun and more productive, too. You can now see your family on the big screen when you cast your calls to your TV, or join hands-free on your Nest Hub Max. Jump on the call without worrying about the holiday wrapping paper mess behind you with background blur, or take trivia night to the next level by seeing 49 of your competitors (and yourself) at the same time. You can even keep score using our collaborative digital whiteboard," Google wrote in its blog post.

It is worth noting that Google with Meet competes with the likes Zoom. Zoom, in comparison, offers free users a limited 40-minute call time.

Google said it was making the announcement because "for many of us, it's difficult to see each other in person these days (and that) video is now playing a crucial role in helping us connect."