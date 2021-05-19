Google IO: Android 12 beta 1 goes live, available on Pixels, OnePlus, Asus, and Xiaomi phones

Highlights Android 12 public beta is now available to download on as many as 10 phones.

There are phones such as OnePlus 9 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra in the list.

People who want to install the Android 12 public beta should proceed with caution.

Android 12 is now available for download as the first public beta on certain smartphones of at least 10 brands. Of course, the Google Pixel series happens to get the new Android version first -- each time, but OEMs have come a long way to finding a spot alongside. Android 12 is the next iteration of the world's most popular mobile operating system, which, according to Google at the Google IO, is now on over 3 billion devices worldwide. And most of the devices are from these OEMs who are working closely with Google to streamline Android updates and make them as timely as iOS. While that may take some time, the ten brands that are committed to the cause include Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia, Realme, and Asus, among others.

Each brand has posted a step-by-step guide on how their users can install the brand-new Android 12 public beta on the eligible device. Obviously, the process involves steps that should be carried out only if you have the know-how of flashing ROMs and installing new ones. And the most important part is that you need to ensure you are not installing Android 12 beta 1 on your daily driver. This is the first beta of Android 12, which means it is naturally going to contain bugs and issues that may hamper your phone in many possible ways. No brand, or even Google, recommends that.

Here is the list of the smartphones that are now eligible for Android 12 beta 1 download:

Asus ZenFone 8

Nokia X20

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Realme GT 5G (China only)

Sharp

Tecno Pouvoir 4

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G (China only)

Some of these smartphone brands have obviously tweaked the new Android 12 beta 1 heavily to match the theme of their custom skin. This also means that, on a smartphone like Oppo Find X3 Pro, you will not see Android 12 as Google has intended it to be. And that is also why you may not see certain features right away on the Find X3 Pro and the like. I am talking about the new Material You design that you will not see in the Android 12 beta 1 on these phones. At the Google IO, the software giant said that the Pixel phones will get the new design first.