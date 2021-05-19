Google IO: New password manager in Chrome will help users identify and change leaked passwords

Highlights Google has added new features on password manager.

Password manager will identify leaked passwords.

It will automatically change compromised passwords.

Google's password manager is getting an upgrade with a slew of new features and one of them is the ability to identify and change compromised passwords with a single tap. The announcement was made at Google IO 2021 tech giant's annual developers' conference. The new feature will identify passwords that may have leaked and the users will be shown a 'Change password' button from Assistant. You will be able to change the password by simply tapping on the button.

"Going forward, Chrome will help you change your passwords with a single tap. On supported sites, whenever you check your passwords and Chrome finds a password that may have been compromised, you will see a "Change password" button from Assistant. When you tap the button, Chrome will not only navigate to the site, but also go through the entire process of changing your password," Google explained in a blog post.

This doesn't mean that users will lose control over the process. Google will still allow users to complete the process manually and will also allow them to engage in between. The suggested passwords from Google will be 'strong and unique passwords for your various accounts.'

The computer suggested passwords are often complicated and difficult to remember. The users will be in a better position if they manually change the password but, the new feature will definitely make their lives easier by identifying their leaked passwords.

Google has focused a lot on improving the privacy of users and introduced several other features that will help users. It has introduced a quick delete option to remove the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu.

It has also introduced a locked folder in Google Photos which is a passcode-protected space where select photos can be saved separately. These photos won't show up as you scroll through your grid or in shared albums. This feature is coming to Google Pixels first, and more Android devices throughout the year.

In fact, the efforts to provide a more secure experience were extended to Android 12 which will include a Privacy Dashboard where users will see a timeline of when apps accessed your camera, microphone, or device location. Google has added indicators that show when your camera or microphone are in use, as well as easy toggles to disable access to both across your device.