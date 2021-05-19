Google IO: Pixel phones to get password protection for Photos app so you can keep private pics hidden

Highlights Google Photos is getting a safe haven for hidden photos.

Google Photos is a great app. I cannot imagine my life without it because it is a trove of my memories that I captured over several years. And some of these memories are very private. I would not want anyone to see these photos when they are prying into my photo collection. Google is finally coming to the rescue. At Google IO, the software company announced Locked Folder for the Photos app, which will keep photos safe in a password-protected folder. If this sounds familiar to you, it is because it is not new. Android phone companies, such as Samsung, have been offering a private space inside the phone's gallery for a long time now. But Google is finally introducing this feature to Pixel phones.

The idea is simple. You choose photos that you do not want people to see when they begin scrolling through your photos after seeing the phone you showed them. Then, you add those photos to the Locked Folder. This will remove these photos from the main gallery just so they cannot be seen easily. In the section of photo albums in the Google Photos app, you can go to the Locked Folder to see these hidden photos. Of course, it is password protected. You can either use PIN or fingerprint authentication to lock the folder for now.

At the Google IO held yesterday, the company did not say anything about support for facial recognition as a biometric security authentication method for Locked Folder, but, I think, choosing a PIN would be the best. Although fingerprint locks are easy to unlock and are hassle-free, I always prefer a PIN to do the deed. They are far more difficult to crack and no one can force you into putting your finger or thumb on the sensor to unlock it. I am saying that because among your friends, it is quite possible a situation like the latter may arise. A PIN, however, may ward that off.

Google Photos is already going to undergo a huge change this June, so, with Locked Folder, the company is trying to convince you to accept that change. Google Photos is going to drop the unlimited storage for high-quality photos from June 5. This means that photos saved in high-quality, in addition to original quality, will be counted against the free cloud storage you get on Google Drive, which is normally 15GB for everyone. If you want to continue using high-quality resolution for photo backups, you will have to buy a Google One subscription to get more storage. And to be convinced enough to suddenly pay for a service that has been free all this time needs something worth paying for. Google Photos' Locked Folder along with several other improvements may do that.

Locked Folder will be available on Google Pixel phones first, while other Android phones will get the feature "throughout the year."