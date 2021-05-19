Google IO:Using Google dermatologytool, users can self-diagnoseskin conditions

Highlights Google IO annual developers conference ended on a high on Tuesday.

Google IO annual developers conference ended on a high on Tuesday. Google announced several updates to the existing services like Google Maps, Google Photos along with breakthrough technologies such as the Project Starline. The company also announced AI-driven tools that could be used to detect health conditions. Google introduced AI tool to tackle tuberculosis screening along with a dermatology tool to detect common skin conditions.

Google introduced the AI-powered dermatology assist tool that helps users in self-diagnosing the visible changes in the body. The dermatology tool can help users in figuring out issues related to their body and all this can be done using a phone's camera. This tool will save you from going to hospitals or testing labs during a pandemic and spend a lot of money.

"Today at I/O, we shared a preview of an AI-powered dermatology assist tool that helps you understand what's going on with issues related to your body's largest organ: your skin, hair and nails. Using many of the same techniques that detect diabetic eye disease or lung cancer in CT scans, this tool gets you closer to identifying dermatologic issues  like a rash on your arm that's bugging you  using your phone's camera," Peggy But, Product Manager, Google Health.

The blog mentions that the AI-powered dermatology assist tool will be a web-based application which the company plans to launch as a pilot later this year. Peggy mentions that users are often found searching about their health conditions on Google, this tool would give more accurate information to users and help them figure out what might be going on with their skin.

To use this tool, you will be required to capture three images of the skin, hair or nail concern from different angles. You will then be asked questions about your skin type and for how long have you been facing the issue. You could also mention the other symptoms that are appearing with the skin condition. Google's AI tool will use the information provided by the user and then will provide you the list of possible matching conditions that you can then research further from its bank of 288 conditions.

"For each matching condition, the tool will show dermatologist-reviewed information and answers to commonly asked questions, along with similar matching images from the web. The tool is not intended to provide a diagnosis nor be a substitute for medical advice as many conditions require clinician review, in-person examination, or additional testing like a biopsy," the blog mentioned.