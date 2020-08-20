Google launches Kormo Jobs app in India to help people find jobs

Highlights Google has launched a separate app for job seekers in India called the Kormo Jobs app.

Google on Wednesday announced that it has launched a separate app for job seekers in India called the Kormo Jobs app. The search giant aims to provide jobs to thousands of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus and young professionals who are looking for jobs. The platform launched by Google aims at providing entry-level jobs.

Google had launched Kormo Jobs in Bangladesh in 2018 and then in Indonesia. Announcing the same in India, Google in its blog post said, "Encouraged by this momentum and to lend support to employment efforts in a post-pandemic world, we are bringing our Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help even more job seekers discover and apply for jobs across India with an additional gateway."

Google in its blog revealed that ever since the platform was launched companies like Zomato and Dunzo had posted over 2 million jobs on the platform. The search giant has made the Kormo app available for Andriod users and it can be downloaded from Play Store. Google also said that it will rebrand the Jobs Spot on Google Pay to Kormo Jobs.

"Employers use the Kormo Jobs app to hire job seekers. It only takes a few minutes to set up your basic profile and get a beautiful digital CV that you can share, print, or apply directly to jobs listed on the app. If you take the time to fill out your background, experiences, and interests then we'll match you for relevant jobs - let employers come to you! The more you use the Kormo Jobs app, the better it gets at knowing your expertise, interests, and skills. Along the way we'll recommend areas for you to grow, and give you the tools to do so, to upgrade your career and unlock the next great opportunity," the app description on Google Play store read.

After downloading the Kormo app in their Android devices, the job seekers will be able to discover recommended jobs, apply for jobs using the app, and will also be able to follow the job application process. The app also enables users to build a digital CV, which can be shared right from the Kormo app. The app is available free of cost for Android users.