Google launches News Showcase in India, will surface quality news in its app

Highlights Google News Showcase is now available in India.

Only select news publishers have been currently allowed to access this feature.

Readers will be able to access news stories by India Today and Aaj Tak on Google News Showcase.

Google has launched News Showcase in India. The web giant says that the feature will allow "news publishers to curate high-quality content on Google's News and Discover platforms, connecting readers with the news they need." Currently, 30 news publishers in India are part of the rollout. India Today and Aaj Tak are among Google's partners who will be allowed to showcase their job and relevant stories through News Showcase.



News in both Hindi and English will be available through News Showcase. The feature will allow users to get the details of a news story with a glance and then tap on it to read further.



"We are delighted to be a launch partner for Google News Showcase in India. The product comes at an opportune time for The India Today Group as we work to reach new readers and further engage our current readers with the stories that matter most to them," says Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, one of the largest national broadcaster and magazine publishers in India. "Over 45 years, The India Today Group has created a deep legacy of credibility, excellence, trust, and bi-partisanship. We want to be constantly innovating in the ways that we approach how our content is featured across the web. We look forward to working closely with Google and reaching a much wider audience for our brand of journalism."



In the coming months, more languages will be added to the News Showcase. "We're committed to launching in additional Indic languages this year and we'll continue to incorporate more languages in the future," Google spokespersons noted on the company blog.



The News Showcase is already available in some other countries, including in the UK, Australia, France, Germany and a few other countries. In total, Google is currently working with over 700 news publishers across the world for News Showcase.



