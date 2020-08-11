Google launches People cards on Search: Here's how you can create your own virtual visiting card

Highlights Google has launched People Cards, a feature on Search to help users build their online presence.

The virtual visiting cards feature is available only in India and on Mobile, as of now.

Users can create their People card by typing in their name on Search and using Add Me to Search.

Google on Tuesday launched a Search feature called People cards. People cards are virtual visiting cards of sorts that can be created on Google Search. People cards are designed to help people who want to be discovered online and for those who want to share their work. Users can now create a virtual visiting card on Search, highlight their existing website or social profiles. The feature has been launched in India and Google is not looking to expand this feature as of now. The feature is only available on mobile and can be accessed only in English, as of now.

"The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them. Starting today, users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones, in English," Google in a statement said.

To create a People card, one should follow these steps:

--Sign in to your Google account.

--Search for your name or Type your name on Search.

-- Tap on "Add me To Search"

--Tap on the prompt that appears.

--Fill in the details which you want to be displayed.

To make a people card more descriptive, users can also add profile images from their Google accounts, links to their social profiles, their phone numbers, and email addresses.



Google has included certain safeguards to ensure helpful and reliable information and to maintain the quality of information on cards. These include mechanisms to protect against abusive or offensive content, and limiting the experience with only one People Card allowed per Google Account.



Users must authenticate a people card with a unique mobile number. This means for every new card, users will require a unique cell number.



"The user will have complete control on the information to be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime, which will stop their details from appearing in search. Besides, the feedback button can be used to identify and report low-quality information or a card that they believe was created by an impersonator," Google said. In case the user feels that there is an impersonation of his identity, it can be reported to Google.



The information people put in Search cards is aimed at helping users distinguish people when they search for people with the same names. For people who share the same name, the Search will show multiple modules, and the unique information can help users distinguish between different individuals to find accurate information.





When a user searches for someone's name and the card is available, they'll see a module with the name, profession, and location, which users can tap to see their card.



