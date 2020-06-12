Google makes finding Covid-19 testing centres easier with Search, Assistant and Maps

Highlights Google has announced a new feature on Search, Assistant, and Maps for finding information on Covid-19 testing

Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov for this feature

The feature is accessible in English and 8 other Indian languages

Want to find Covid testing centres nearby? Google is there to help. The company has announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps to help users find information on Covid-19 testing centres near them. Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov portal to provide users with information on authorized testing labs.

To make the feature accessible and user friendly it is available in English and 8 other Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

While making a coronavirus-related search (eg. "coronavirus testing") on Search and Google Assistant, users will now see a 'Testing' tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services. On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like "Covid testing" or "coronavirus testing" they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

At present, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant and Maps spread across 300 cities and it is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country and reiterates that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

"So far we have integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spanning more than 300 cities, and we continue to work with ICMR as we surface more labs across the country, " wrote Jayant Baliga, Product Manager, Google Maps in a blog post.