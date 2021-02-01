Google Maps for Android gets split-screen Street View that will now let you actually see where you're going

Highlights The split-screen view is available for Android users only.

There's no word on whether the feature will be available to iOS users.

The feature works for locations where Stree View is available.

Google Maps is getting a new feature that will let you see where you're going within the app. According to media reports, a server-side update has enabled split-screen UI on Google Maps for Android that will let you enable Street View. Notably, the split view UI mode is activated once users open Street View after dropping a pin on a map location and if the imagery is available for the location then the split UI appears.

The best part about this update is the maps will let you see where you're heading while following Google Maps. While some reports claim that the feature is available for several users, this seems to be accessible only to a select Google Maps users.

It's worth noting that the feature is only limited to Android users as the option to enable split-screen is not visible on the iOS version of Google Maps. While there's no doubt that Google Maps' navigation mode is far more convenient than the Street View, though, availability of such an option is always great to find places we haven't been to.

When split-screen enabled, roads with a Street View will be highlighted in Blue colour while photo spheres which are 360-degree panoramic shots appear as dots. The circular marker shows where you are on the live view map.

In India, Google Maps users on Android won't be getting the fancy Street View split-screen considering the Indian government back in 2016 rejected Google's proposal to add imagery and a 360-degree panoramic view of cities, streets, etc. tourist places, and more. The Indian government rejected Google's request to enable Street View to address security concerns.