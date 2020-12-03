Google Maps, Search will now let users chat with businesses directly from app

Highlights Now users can converse directly with businesses on Google Maps.

Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Maps that would let users interact with verified businesses on the app. The new feature would let customers message businesses directly from the app. Google Search will soon get a similar feature. Verified businesses will get a message button on their business profile that would customers converse with the owners.

Announcing the new feature, Google said, "Starting today, we're rolling out the ability for verified businesses to message with customers directly from the Google Maps app. Once you turn messaging on from your Business Profile, you can start replying to customers on Google Maps from the business messages section in the "Updates" tab. And soon you'll also be able to see your messages right from Google Search (via the Customers menu on your Business Profile) and message customers directly from your computer."

To interact with customers, Business profiles are required to turn on messaging on their profile. After doing this, the account will start receiving messages from the customers. Sometimes customers ask specific questions like "Do you make gluten-free cakes?" or "Is there covered parking?". Now with the rollout of the new feature, the customers will get their answers quickly. Users can chat with businesses under the "Update Tab".

Google said in the blog that it has seen an uptick in the number of messages sent to businesses. Due to the pandemic, people want to be doubly sure about things before stepping out. The company says that users have sent more than twice as many messages to merchants right from Business Profiles on Search and Maps.

Google also announced that it is rolling out more metrics to let Business profiles know how users discover them on search. "Starting this month, we're rolling out more metrics to give you a deeper understanding of how customers discover your Business Profile. Soon you'll see a more detailed list of the search queries customers used to find your business on Google. At the beginning of next year, you'll see updates to the performance page that show whether customers saw your business via Google Maps or Search and if they saw it from a computer or mobile device. All your performance data will be available for up to six months. Dig into the numbers to see how your business is performing over time and how your Business Profile resonates with customers," the blog read.