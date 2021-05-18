Google may announce a brand new Wear OS version for smartwatches at IO 2021

Highlights Google has teased at a brand new version of Wear OS to debut at its IO 2021.

This could possibly be the biggest overhaul for the Wear OS for the past several years.

There might also be an update on Android 11 for the Wear OS.

Google is all set to host its developer's conference Google IO 2021 later today. Less than 24 hours before the virtual event, the tech major has teased at a "brand new Wear version" amid several developments expected at the event.

The mention of the update came as Google tried to highlight the upcoming announcements at the IO Adventure, a virtual sandbox for visitors to experience Google's new products and features. Google shared some of the experiences on an events page right before the IO event.

Describing the Android & Google Play space, it stated, "Come explore the latest beta for Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, a brand new Wear version, and so much more!"

The statement confirms two major and hotly anticipated updates from the firm. First is that Google will be launching the Android 12 Beta 1 version at its IO event tonight. Second is the reference to a "brand new Wear version," details on which are yet unclear.

Some hints, however, can be taken from previous updates on the Wear OS. For instance, Google called out developers to build Tiles for Wear OS earlier this year. This means that we can see multiple Tiles for the new Wear OS at the IO event.

The update will affect all Wear OS run smartwatches, as this can possibly be the biggest update that the operating system has seen in the past years. A major design overhaul is expected for the entire UI. As pointed out by 9to5Google, Google might also provide updates on Android 11 for Wear OS during the event.

Google may also announce the Pixel Watch alongside the latest Wear OS. The smartwatch by Google has been leaked in several reports recently. However, some reports have claimed that the Pixel Watch launch may take place later, and Google may use its developer conference for the tease of its upcoming smartwatch.

Google is expected to make some massive announcements other than the Wear OS at the Google IO tonight. Google IO 2021 will kick off at 10:30 pm IST and interested people can watch it live on YouTube as well as Twitter. Read here to know more about what to expect from Google tonight.