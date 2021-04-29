Google may launch Pixel 5a, Pixel Watch at Google IO 2021, so let us talk about them

Highlights Google is holding the Google IO 2021 on May 18 this year.

It is likely Google will launch the Pixel 5a and the Pixel Watch at the event.

The Pixel 5a is already confirmed for the US and Japan.

Google IO is happening very much this year, and just like last year, it will be a free-for-all online event. The annual conference will begin on May 18, which is only a few days away. And that is why the rumours around what Google may have in store are catching up. The first, obviously, is the Pixel 5a, which Google had to eventually prematurely confirm after rumours around its cancellation began to float. And besides the Pixel 5a, there, CEO Sundar Pichai said, may be "significant product updates and announcements" at the Google IO 2021.

In the first-quarter earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai did not exactly say what products we are going to see at the upcoming IO but rumours are rife they may be quite a bunch of them. First, Google Pixel 5a is going to debut at the Google IO. Although the company did not say anything about the timeframe when confirming the Pixel 5a, it is very likely, going by previous trends. Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a have all been announced at IO conferences, giving fuel to the speculation that Pixel 5a is due for launch on May 18.

The next affordable Pixel phone will arrive in the US and Japan first. There is a possibility the Pixel 5a will come to other markets, including India. Last year, Google launched the Pixel 4a in India for a very reasonable price, although the company has been skipping the release of flagship Pixel phones (Pixel 4, Pixel 5) in India.

The Pixel 5a is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor inside. This is the same chipset that powers last year's Google Pixel 5. It will also borrow photography skills from the big brother, but there are going to be tradeoffs in terms of premium features and build quality. Rumours are rife that the Pixel 5a will sport a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 12-megapixel main camera on the back and it may be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The upcoming Google Pixel 5a may sport a 3840mAh battery inside with support for 20W fast charging.

Pixel Watch

Apart from the Pixel 5a, Google may also introduce its first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch. Multiple reports have pointed out that the Pixel Watch is in the making and what else could be a better time to reveal that than the upcoming Google IO?

Some leaked renders show the Pixel Watch will come with a circular dial with bleeding edges of the display and a crown on the right edge. The Pixel Watch may come in silver and black colourways, rumours have suggested. However, we may see more colour variants if Google sets out to be adventurous enough to match Apple's crazy. At the Spring Loaded event, Apple launched a flurry of new colour variants of the iMac and a new Purple iPhone 12. The Pixel Watch may use Google's own custom chip or, if not that, be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC. In terms of features, the Pixel Watch may come with blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2) and sleep tracking, among other things.