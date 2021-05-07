Google Meet adds limit data usage mode for Android and iOS users

Highlights The new Google Meet update is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

The limit data usage mode was already available for desktop users and was extended to mobile users in April 2021.

Google Meet has added a 'limit data usage' setting for Android and iOS users. The new update will allow users to optimise video call quality for their device and network conditions. As the name suggests, the 'limit data usage' mode will allow users to save data when they use Google Meet on their phones. This development comes with version 2021.04.18 of Google Meet. The limit data usage mode enables users to minimise cellular data usages, maximise battery life and free up the device's memory for other tasks.

The limit data option comes in handy when your device is not running in WiFi or when you are not in a good network region but cannot avoid a meeting. If you enable the limit data usage option, you might have to turn the video off. The limit data usage option is disabled by default and can be enabled following the given steps.

To enable Limit data usage:

-- Open Google Meet app.

-- Tap the hamburger menu on the left.

-- Go to Settings.

-- Under the General section, enable the toggle for Limit data usage.

Google Meet users can use the app in higher quality by simply toggling the data saver setting off.

The new Google Meet update is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Last month, YouTube also introduced changes to its Android and iOS app to make it easier for users to select the resolution of their videos. Instead of choosing between 720p, 1080p, or 4K resolution that gives users less idea about how much of their data is being used, YouTube will enable options that are more friendly for non-tech-savvy -- like higher picture quality will consume more data and data saver will result in lower picture quality. This feature is aimed to reduce and manage the amount of data that a user spends. Users can set default video quality for all videos by heading to the Settings > Video quality preferences menu. You can set defaults for both mobile networks and Wi-Fi.



