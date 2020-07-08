Google Meet crosses 100 million downloads on Play Store

Highlights Google Meet has become one of the most-preferred video conferencing app

Google Meet has become one of the most-preferred video conferencing app ever since it was made free for all users. As per the latest reports, Google Meet has crossed the 100 million downloads mark on Google Play Store. The app was integrated into Gmail for users recently. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people across the globe have taken to the video-conferencing apps to fulfill their professional commitments and also to socialize with their friends.

As per a report by AppBrain, Google Meet had surpassed the previous 50 million downloads mark on Play Store in May and in less than two months the numbers have doubled up. AppBrain noted that Google Meet has surpassed the 100 million download mark on Play Store. The numbers drastically went up after the app was made free for all users and it was integrated into users' Gmail account. This made it easier for people to host calls and meetings on Google Meet

"We've re-engineered Google Meet, originally built for secure business meetings, to make it free and available to all. Since making Meet's advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, we've seen daily usage grow by 30x, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world, "Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite had said in a blog post.

Google recently extended the participant limit to 32 for Google Duo, another video-conferring app by the tech giant. Google Duo is extremely easy to use but it is best for casual chats but for professional purposes, Google Meet, clearly takes the cake. Google Meet lets you add over 50 people to a call. It also has features like background noise cancellation, Tiled layouts, a present a chrome tab option, low-light mode and others.

However, now Google Meet has a new competitor in India apart from ZoomJioMeet, the video-conferencing app by Reliance Jio. The app, which was launched by Jio a couple of days ago, was designed to take on Zoom. However, it turns out that it looks a lot similar to Zoom, offers similar features. There are some Zoom-like features in JioMeet including share screen features. There is also a mode called "Safe Driving Mode" which seems like a "Do Not Disturb" feature that we have in phones. This could mean that you will not get disturbed by the app if you switch on the Safe Driving Mode.