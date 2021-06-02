Google Meet for web gets gentle notifications and custom recommendations for better call quality

Highlights Google Meet for the web has introduced a new user interface (UI) and is rolling out new tools so users can get a better call quality experience.

Google Meet is also starting to roll out Smart Canvas or the ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet.

With Android 12s Privacy Dashboard, Google will give users insight on when their devices tools -- the camera, mic, and location were accessed and for how long.

Google Meet for web has introduced a new user interface (UI) and is rolling out new tools so users can get a better call quality experience. Google Meet for web will now show suggestions in the form of gentle notifications that will appear as a bubble and red dot over the More Options button next to End Call in the revamped bottom bar.

Google Meet will give users personalised suggestions and recommendations on how to improve the quality of their calls. This will revolve around battery level, bandwidth, and network connection, and presentation status, 9to5 Google noted. It will give users personalised suggestions like "Plug in your charger." Google Meet is also introducing one-click quick actions to reduce Meet resource consumption like switching settings to use less CPU or network bandwidth or adding closed captions to assist with understanding audio.

Google Meet is also starting to roll out Smart Canvas or the ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet. This will save on the user's time who are giving a presentation as they will directly be able to present their content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide.

Google Meet users will see a Present to a meeting button to the left of Share at the top of Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. It will list meetings that are scheduled in the Calendar. Users will also get the option to manually enter a code, while it defaults to any ongoing ones. In such cases, users will get a Present tab to meeting option using the standard options and the ability to choose different tabs, windows, or the entire screen.

With the privacy dashboard announced at the Google I/O, Google intends to inform Android 12 users about the data collected by any app which runs in the background. Google will give users insight on when their device's tools -- the camera, mic, and location were accessed and for how long. The dashboard will break down the activity into categories like Location, Camera, and Microphone and will then show its users which apps accessed these tools. Google has also introduced new toggles in Quick Settings, so users can completely disable sensors for every app even if users gave them permission in the past.



