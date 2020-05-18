Google Meet has surpassed 50 million downloads on Play Store

Highlights Days after Google made the Meet app free for everyone, it was downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store.

Google Meet garnered over 5 million downloads on Play Store in the first week of March.

Google Meet was downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store till May 17.

Days after Google made the Meet app free for everyone, it was downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store. Although Zoom had become one of the most popular video conferencing platforms, Google's Meet is much easier to configure and more accessible than the other apps. Google recently made the app free and integrated it into Gmail.

As per an AppBrain report, Google Meet garnered over 5 million downloads on Play Store in the first week of March. As per the latest data retrieved by AppBrain, Google Meet was downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store till May 17.

"We've re-engineered Google Meet, originally built for secure business meetings, to make it free and available to all. Since making Meet's advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, we've seen daily usage grow by 30x, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world, "Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite had said in a blog post.

Here's how to use Google Meet

If you have a Gmail account, it would much easier for you to use Google Meet because it has been integrated into Gmail.

You will find the Google Meet section right below the Drafts in your Gmail. Below it, you will find two options "Start a Meeting and Join a Meeting".

You start a video chat by selecting either of the options

You can also download the Google Meet app from Google Play Store

After downloading the app, tap on the plus icon to start a meeting or enter a meeting code, if you have been invited to join by some other user. G-Suite users can also join by typing a nickname.

You can also schedule a meeting by using Google Calendar.

In a blog, Google revealed having some advanced features in Meet including the scheduling and sharing screen, real-time captions, and layouts that you can choose as per your requirement, an expanded tiled viewthat gives a better view of the people connected through the app.

The Google Meet seems to be a simpler alternative to the Zoom app, as it is easy to set up and use, it also allows over 50 participants to join a call. As of now, no security flaws have been found in Meet, unlike Zoom. Users can access Google Meet for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS or Android