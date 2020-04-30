Google Meet is now free for users with Gmail accounts

Highlights Google Meet is now available for users who have a Gmail account.

Google Meet is now available for users who have a Gmail account. With one-third of the world under lockdown, video conferencing apps are the only way to maintain a bit of normalcy in life. While Zoom-the video conferencing app has been on high demand, Google has upped its ante by making its premium video conferencing app free.

Google Meet was launched as a premium app for users who had to pay for the app but the demand for video conferencing app across the globe compelled Google to make the app free.

"Today, we're making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks. We've invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that's trusted by schools, governments, and enterprises around the world, and in recent months we've accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful. Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to our business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view," Javier Soltero, Vice President & GM, G Suite said in a blog post.

Javier in the blog post said that Google will be gradually expanding its more people in the coming weeks. This would mean that users will not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com but they will have to sign up to get notifications when the feature is available.

Google claimed that Meet has over 3 million new users every day and its number of daily users climbed up to 100 million last week. "Privacy and security are paramount, no matter if it's a doctor sharing confidential health information with a patient, a financial advisor hosting a client meeting, or people virtually connecting with each other for graduations, holidays and happy hours," the blog read.

Google Meet will be available for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS or Android. Anyone who has a Gmail account can sign in at meet.google.com to activate their Meet account. Meet can be a good alternative to Zoom as the app allows 100 people to participate in a single video call.

Zoom had ruled the roost for quite some time now and it still continues to do so but the security flaws that were discovered on the app recently hampered its growth to a certain extent.