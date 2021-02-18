Google Meet rolls out special features for teachers and students

Highlights Google Meet has launched a slew of new features exclusively for teachers and students.

Video conferencing app Google Meet has launched a slew of new features exclusively for teachers and students. Google Meet has rolled out features including mute all students, moderation tools, end meetings for everyone, and more. There have been several cases of teachers facing harassment during online classes but with these new features, Google wants to minimize such incidents.

Google has launched a couple of features for safe and secure learning sessions. The search giant has launched improved security controls that will let the teachers decide who can join the classes. Advanced safety locks have also been launched to block unknown users from gatecrashing the meeting and let teachers control who can chat and present within a meeting.

Apart from this, teachers will also get the feature to end meetings for everyone after the class is over. In the previous scenario, the students could remain in the meeting or the breakout room even after the teacher had exited the meeting. However, the new feature would let teachers control how and when they want to dissolve the meeting for everyone.

"Getting everyone's attention when class is deep in a discussion can be tough, so we're also giving teachers an easy way to mute all participants at once. Rolling out over the next few weeks, "mute all" will help educators keep class on track. And since sometimes it's important to teach without interruption, launching in the coming months, meeting hosts will be able to control when students can unmute themselves," Google said in the blog.

The Mute all feature once rolled out would be very useful for teachers. As that would block out all the noise while the teacher is teaching. The teacher will decide if a student can unmute himself during a lecture.

Another thing Google plans to do is roll out key moderation controls for teachers using tablets or mobile phones to teach. The controls would let them decide who can join their meetings or use the chat or share their screen, directly from their iOS or Android devices. Google will also integrate Google Classroom with Google Meet later this year.

"Later this year, Classroom and Meet will work together even better, so every meeting created from Classroom is even safer by default. When meetings are generated from Classroom, students won't be able to join before the teacher. Meet will also know who's on the Classroom roster, so only students and teachers in the class will be able to join. And every teacher in Classroom will be a meeting host by default, so if there are multiple teachers, they'll be able to share the load of managing the class. And later this year, meetings that aren't started from Classroom will also support multiple hosts, making it easier to partner with others helping facilitate the class," the company said in the blog.