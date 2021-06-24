Google Meet will soon get multiple host support, livestream to YouTube and added security tools

Highlights The refreshed Google Meet UI also allows teachers to see their presentation as well as their students at the same time.

Google Meet has announced a bunch of features that are set to roll out soon. These features are aimed at helping class admins or teachers as well as students. The feature will give meeting admins more control as they will be able to disable videos of students at once, and will enable the admins to only activate their video once they have joined the meeting to avoid distractions. It will also allow all teachers to be hosts of the meeting so that more than one person has control over the meeting. Google Meet is also bringing changes to the hand-raising feature as well and live captions to video meetings.

The refreshed Google Meet UI also allows teachers to see their presentation as well as their students simultaneously. Google notes that the teachers can unpin their presentation or minimise their self-feed to see more students on the call, and also recognise them from their names which will always be visible.

Google Meet will soon allow users to host public live streams that will be streamed directly to YouTube so anyone outside an institution, like parents or teachers from other institutes, can attend a meeting. Google Meet will also allow public live-streaming to roll out in beta later this year and will be widely available for customers in early 2022.

For the convenience of teachers and students, Google will roll out an improved hand-raise icon and sound so when a hand is raised, it draws the teacher's attention. Moreover, the icon will show up in the grid-like a persistent notification so the admins can see how people raised their hands and in what order. Once a student with a raised hand is done talking, their hand automatically lowers. Google Meet will also enable live translations so users can listen to someone speaking a language and see real-time captions in another language.



For better admin control, the video conferencing platform will roll out security tools like not letting students who are not in the roster enter a room automatically but with "ask to join" permission. Students will not be allowed to talk before a class starts. When a host ends breakout rooms, participants will get a warning and then will be forced back into the main meeting. The teacher or host will also be able to turn off everyone's video with a video lock to prevent distractions.

Google Meet will also enable hosts using tablets and mobile phones to add important meeting safety controls, like the ability to end meetings for everyone on the call and mute everyone at once. Hosts will also be able to match the breakout room safety settings with the safety settings from the main meeting.



