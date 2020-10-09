Google Nest Audio launched in India: 5 things to know

Highlights Google has unveiled its new smart speaker the Nest Audio in India

The speaker has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999.

The devices would go on sale on during Flipkarts Big Billion Sale starting from October 16.

Google has unveiled its new smart speaker the Nest Audio in India. The speaker has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999. The Nest Audio has been launched alongside the much-awaited Google Pixel 4a, which has been launched at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 29,999. The devices would go on sale on during Flipkart's Big Billion Sale starting from October 16.

While Pixel 4a will be exclusively available on Flipkart, the Nest Audio will also be available in retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

Google's Nest Audio is its latest addition to the smart speakers' lineup. Earlier Google had launched the Google Home, Nest Mini, and a Nest Hub. So here are some of the things you should know about the newly launched Nest Audio before you buy it

 Google Nest Audio has 75 percent louder and has 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home, the company claims. It uses a 19mm tweeter that is responsible for producing cleat vocals and manage consistent high frequency. It has a slim profile but its powerful insides help it produce loud and clear sounds. The company says that it has completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids, and highs.

 Users can give voice commands to play music from YouTube Music and Spotify on the Nest Audio. You will just have to give a command using "Ok, Google" and it would access songs in YouTube Music and Spotify

 Google Nest Audio can also be paired with other Nest devices including the Nest Mini, Nest Hub and you can even pair it with your TV using the Chromecast. "Nest Audio adapts to your home to ensure that you're getting the best sound experience possible. Our Media EQ feature enables Nest Audio to automatically adapt to the content that you're listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks, or Google Assistant. Nest Audio also adjusts based on the background noise in the home, raising the volume so you can hear Google Assistant," Google said in a statement.

 Now coming to safety, Google has said that it has paid attention to the privacy and safety of users. Users will get the option of turning off the microphone if you don't want Nest to eavesdrop on your conversation. You can delete your interactions with Nest in the My Google Home app.